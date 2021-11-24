Plymouth Argyle currently sit in 3rd-place of the League One table after their opening 19 fixtures.

Ryan Lowe’s side have been a surprise package in the third tier this season.

They’ve emerged as genuine promotion contenders and have been playing some exciting stuff along the way. Lowe has built a solid team down on the south coast, and here we look at Plymouth Argyle’s five highest earning players this season (as per SalarySport) and their transfer market values…

James Wilson: £4,100-a-week

The Welshman has been a rock at the back for Plymouth this season. He’s now featured 16 times in League One this season, following his summer arrival from Ipswich Town who sit 13th.

According to Transfermarkt, Wilson is valued at £225,000.

Danny Mayor: £3,400-a-week

Mayor has been with Plymouth for the past three seasons. He left Bury to join the Green Army and last season played in all but two of his side’s league fixtures.

He’s featured eight times this season, finding himself as more of a back-up player but an important one nevertheless.

According to Transfermarkt, Mayor is valued at £225,000.

George Cooper: £3,200-a-week

Cooper has seen his year struck down by injury. He’s approaching 12 months on the physio’s table but is slowly working his way back to fitness, and could potentially play a key part in the second half of this campaign.

According to Transfermarkt, Cooper is valued at £90,000.

Jordan Houghton: £3,100-a-week

Houghton has played in all but one of Plymouth’s League One fixtures so far this season. The defender joined in the summer from MK Dons and has since become another key player in Lowe’s defence.

According to Transfermarkt, Houghton is valued at £90,000.

James Bolton: £3,100-a-week

Another summer signing but unfortunately for Bolton, he’s yet to make his Plymouth Argyle debut. The former Portsmouth man has been ruled out since summer with an ankle injury, but his experience at this level will be a huge plus when he’s available.

According to Transfermarkt, Bolton is valued at £90,000.