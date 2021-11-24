Middlesbrough youngster Harry Green has extended his loan deal with non-league side Whitby Town, it has been confirmed.

Green, 20, left Middlesbrough on loan last month to link up with Whitby Town on a month-long deal.

EFL clubs are allowed to do business with non-league sides outside the transfer window as teams not in the Football League don’t have to abide by said transfer windows. It gives clubs the chance to send young talents on loan to non-league teams to give them a taste of senior football.

That’s exactly what Middlesbrough have looked to do with Harry Green, who has now extended his loan spell with Whitby.

As confirmed on the Seasiders’ official website, Green will be staying for another month after agreeing a loan extension with Boro.

Green found the back of the net in Whitby’s last outing, scoring their only goal as they drew 1-1 with Basford United.

Green’s career to date

The young attacking midfielder has spent his entire career so far on the books with Middlesbrough, finding game time in their youth setup.

Green scored five goals and laid on four assists in 18 games for Boro’s U18s before stepping up to the U23s, for whom he has played 17 times. In the process, he has chipped in with one goal and two assists and is yet to make his senior debut for Middlesbrough.

He will be keen to keep impressing as he bids to break through Boro’s academy and into first-team football.