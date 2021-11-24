QPR boss Mark Warburton has insisted the club will recall Macauley Bonne from his Ipswich Town loan spell if needs be.

Bonne has become a star performer for Ipswich Town since joining on loan from QPR in the summer.

The 26-year-old striker has managed 11 goals in 20 outings for the Tractor Boys and recently admitted he would be “angry” if his parent club recalled him from his loan spell, pleading with the R’s to allow him to “keep thriving” at Portman Road.

Now, QPR boss Mark Warburton has responded to Bonne’s statement on a January recall.

As quoted by West London Sport, Warburton has insisted the club want what’s right for the player. However, he admitted that they won’t hesitate to bring Bonne back to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium if necessary. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Macauley is our player. It’s as simple as that.

“He’s gone out on loan to play games and get experience.

“Right now we’ve had some injuries to our strikers. If it’s the right thing to call Macauley back then absolutely we will do. If it’s not the right time then we won’t. We don’t want to unsettle a player on loan, but QPR pay his wages and he’s contracted to QPR, so we’ll do what’s right for QPR – and of course what’s right for Macauley as a player.

“If the loan is working well and we don’t need to bring him back then we won’t bring him back.

“However, on Friday night we only had one striker available. If the situation is such then we’ll act in the best interests of QPR.”

QPR’s current striker options

As Warburton said, only one striker was available for QPR’s win over Luton Town.

Charlie Austin started at the top of the pitch, with Lyndon Dykes and Andre Gray forced to watch on from the sidelines.

It will be hoped that both Dykes and Gray can get back to full fitness and stay full fit to allow Bonne to see out his loan spell with Ipswich given just how important he has been for Paul Cook’s side.

After a difficult first season with QPR, a strong loan spell away could be exactly what Bonne needs if he wants to become a regular starter for Warburton’s side.