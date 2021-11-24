Oldham Athletic have parted company with Keith Curle, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke on Twitter (see tweet below).

The 58-year-old has apparently ‘left’ the League Two side.

Curle was appointed by the North West club in March and kept them in the Football League last season.

However, his side have struggled so far in this campaign and are currently sat in 22nd place in the table.

Current situation

They lost 2-1 away at Northampton Town last night and are only two points above the relegation zone.

Curle is a vastly experienced manager in the Football League and has overseen over 550 games in his career to date.

Prior to his move to Oldham, he had previously managed the likes of Mansfield Town, Torquay United, Notts County, Carlisle United and Northampton Town.

However, last night’s loss to the latter may have been the final straw for him in charge of the Latics with O’Rourke claiming his time there is done.

What now?

Curle leaving Oldham would be a massive blow to them and their hopes of staying up this season.

Off-field problems have made it tough for them to get going on the pitch so far in this campaign.

Assuming Curle has indeed left, whoever takes over will have a tough job on their hands.

Next up for the fourth tier outfit is a short trip to Salford City away on Saturday.