West Brom are ready to sell Kenneth Zohore in January, reports Football Insider.

Zohore, 27, has featured just twice in the Championship this season. The Dane has missed a large part of the season through injury but now looks to be out of favour under current Baggies boss Valerien Ismael.

Football Insider report that West Brom and Ismael are ‘keen’ to let Zohore leave in the January transfer window in a bid to free up some space on their wage bill.

Since sealing a reported £8million move from Cardiff City to West Brom in 2019, Zohore has scored just three league goals for the club.

He spent time on loan at Millwall last season but injury would scupper his time at The Den, where he scored three goals in 17 Championship outings.

He’s impressed at this level with Cardiff City in the past but it’s just never quite worked out for him at The Hawthorns, and he could seal his exit from the club in the New Year.

West Brom’s attacking woes

The Baggies drew 0-0 away at Blackpool last night. It was another game where Ismael’s side had plenty of chances but couldn’t convert a single one, and it continues to highlight a particularly weak attacking department at the club.

Karlan Grant is their top scorer so far this season with eight Championship goals. After him, the likes of Callum Robinson, Matt Phillips and Alex Mowatt all have three but summer signing Jordan Hugill has just one goal in 15 league outings.

Letting Zohore go without ever really having a chance to shine under Ismael may split some opinions but the Dane simply hasn’t done enough since his 2019 move, and if West Brom can replace him with someone better in January then it’ll be best for all involved.

Up next for the Baggies is a home game v Nottingham Forest on Friday night.