West Brom, Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers were among the sides watching on as Toulouse hotshot Rhys Healey scored all four goals in a 4-1 win over FC Sochaux at the weekend.

Healey, 26, has been a big hit in France since swapping MK Dons for Toulouse in 2020.

This season has seen the former Cardiff City youngster hit his best form, with his most recent outing showing just how dangerous he can be. Healey scored four goals in a 4-1 win in Ligue 2, taking him to 11 goals in 16 games this season.

Now, it has been claimed that a host of English sides were in attendance to watch Healey’s goalscoring masterclass.

TEAMtalk has stated Championship trio West Brom, Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers were among the 12 English sides to watch Healey at the weekend. Premier League trio Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley and Norwich City are also said to have been in the stands to watch the game.

Healey’s career to date

The Manchester-born forward started out with Welsh side Connah’s Quay Nomads, enjoying a prolific spell that earned him a move to Cardiff in 2013.

Much of Healey’s time with the Bluebirds was spent out on loan. He endured stints with Colchester United, Dundee, Newport County, Torquay United and MK Dons, joining the latter permanently in 2019. Over his two spells at Stadium:MK, Healey managed an impressive 21 goals and five assists in 42 outings, earning him a move to Toulouse.

Since joining the French club, Healey has managed 26 goals and six assists in 52 games. Now, it seems his performances are attracting widescale interest from England, so it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out in January.