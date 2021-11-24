Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has said that his players’ attitude is what cost them in midweek, as they lost 2-1 to Preston North End.

Middlesbrough are yet to win under their new manager, who took the reigns from previous boss Neil Warnock before the international break.

Since he took the job, he has seen his side play well in both games, yet they have managed to only draw with Millwall and lose to Preston.

The defeat to Frankie McAvoy’s side means they drop from 14th to 15th, yet they are still only six points off the top six and a place in the play-off places.

On the surface, individual errors look to have cost Middlesbrough from picking up all three points at home to the Lilywhites on Tuesday night, but Wilder had a different opinion.

Speaking to Teesside Live, he claims that the attitude of his players was the key reason as to why his side lost.

“I’ll say it honestly, I believed before the game the result would be decided in our changing room,” said the Boro boss.

“I wasn’t being arrogant but we were confident with our preparation and what we’d seen on the back of the weekend.

“They changed their shape a bit but it didn’t affect the game, what affected the game was our attitude.

“The period where we lost the game, we played like we were three or four nil up, but we weren’t, we were 1-0 up. When you’re 1-0 up, that’s not enough because how quickly things can turn around.

“Even if we were three or four up, I don’t want to play like that. I thought we went individual and tried to force it. I thought too many of the players were looking to be the star of the show, looking for the killer ball, it was about me.

“We had them where we wanted them and the result was lost in the changing room because of our attitude in the second half.”

There is no respite for Middlesbrough as they take on Huddersfield away from home on Saturday afternoon. The performance wasn’t a bad one and they will be looking to build upon this in their next game later this week.

Wilder will be hoping to have two first-team players back in their squad with defender Dael Fry and attacking midfielder Martin Payero expected to return from injury.

The mounting number of injuries at the club means that Wilder has not been able to rotate personnel or even introduce gamechangers from the bench.