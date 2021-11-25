Following their 0-0 draw with West Brom, Blackpool currently occupy 9th-place in the Championship – just two points off the play-offs.

Neil Critchley is maximising the output from his players. After a rocky start that saw the Tangerines near the bottom of the table, the West Coast side are now pushing higher up the table with only one defeat in their last seven.

The squad has some quality, but no one expected them to be this high up the table. Here we take a look at their five highest-earning players according to SalarySport and their current transfer market values

Gary Madine: £6,200-a week

As Blackpool fans like to sing, they got this goal-scoring machine on a free. However, he seems to be third favourite to lead the line behind Jerry Yates and Shayne Lavery. A great option for the Pool but it is questionable if they’re overpaying for him.

Transfermarkt value the 31-year-old at a modest £900,000.

Jerry Yates: £6,100-a-week

Last season’s star player has started in a similar fashion with five goals and an assist in 16 appearances this season. His partnership with Lavery strikes fear into every Championship defence.

Transfermarkt value Yates at £360,000. We’re sure this value will skyrocket by the end of the season.

Kevin Stewart: £6,000-a-week

Due to injury, Stewart has only played three times for Critchley this season, which is 10 off last season’s tally. Blackpool definitely aren’t getting the minutes out of the former Liverpool midfielder they would want, especially as he’s their third-highest earner.

Transfermarkt value Stewart at £1.35million, if they can’t get him on the pitch consistently then they might choose to cash in.

Chris Maxwell: £5,400-a-week

In contrast to Stewart, Blackpool are more than getting their good value out of Maxwell. The Welsh shot-stopper has only conceded 14 goals in the 11 matches he’s played this season.

Transfermarkt value last season’s League One Golden Glove winner at £360,000.

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel: £5,100-a-week

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Blackpool. He made 27 appearances at the Tangerines won promotion via the play-offs, so it only felt right he returned during the summer, this time on a permanent deal.

Transfermarkt value the former loanee at £225,000.