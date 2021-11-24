Fleetwood Town are in the hunt for a new manager after sacking Simon Grayson this morning.

Here are five early candidates for the job-

Michael Flynn

The Welshman left Newport County earlier this season after a steady four years in charge of the League Two side. He is weighing up his options now and is a candidate for Fleetwood as they prepare for a new era.

Anthony Barry

He spent three years as a player at Highbury and made 64 appearances for the North West club, helping them gain promotion to the Football League in 2012.

The ex-midfielder currently works at Chelsea having previously been a coach at Wigan Athletic.

Paul Tisdale

The 48-year-old is available and has been since he was sacked by Bristol Rovers earlier this year.

He has previously managed Exeter City and MK Dons and is waiting for his next opportunity in the Football League.

Nigel Adkins

Charlton Athletic sacked him last month after their poor start to the season. The former Scunthorpe United, Sheffield United and Hull City boss will feel he has a point to prove now and is an option to Fleetwood.

He worked with two of their player, Max Clark and Dan Batty, at Hull.

Stephen Crainey

He has been placed in caretaker charge whilst a permanent successor for Grayson is found. Could the former Blackpool left-back be considered for the full-time role if he impresses?