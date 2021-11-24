Middlesbrough succumbed to their third defeat in their last five games when they faced Preston North End in midweek.

Middlesbrough are yet to get their first win under new boss Chris Wilder, after they followed up a 1-1 draw against Millwall with a 2-1 loss to Preston.

The Lilywhites were outplayed by Boro on the night but scored with both of their shots on target, capitalising on errors and making Wilder’s side pay for their lack of clinical finishing.

The starting line-up was unchanged from Wilder’s last outing against Millwall, mostly due to the number of injuries restricting any sort of rotation.

But the bench included a surprising name on Tuesday evening with Dejan Stojanovic replacing Joe Lumley as the back-up goalkeeper.

Lumley started the season as number one choice. He signed from QPR in the summer and played the first 15 Championship games between the sticks.

However, he was replaced by fellow summer signing Luke Daniels in goal four games ago and he has kept his place with Lumley dropping to the bench.

But Lumley’s absence from the squad prompted reporters to put the question to Wilder in his post-match interview.

Speaking to Teesside Live, he revealed that the goalkeeper had twisted his ankle during the warm-up before the game against Millwall at the weekend.

Stojanovic came in to replace him as second-choice on the day, something which may or may not continue when Lumley returns to full fitness.

The 28-year-old has not played for Middlesbrough since the FA Cup clash with Shrewsbury Town back in September last year. Before last night, he had only appeared on the bench once this season, on the opening day at Fulham.