Hartlepool United have been staging a ‘number’ of interviews for their managerial position.

Hartlepool United are in the hunt for a new permanent boss and have been talking to potential candidates, as detailed in a report by the Northern Echo.

The Pools have been patient in their search for Dave Challinor’s replacement.

However, the team’s form on the pitch is suffering right now and they have slipped to 15th in the table.

Read: Updated five candidates for the Hartlepool United job

‘Tough’…

Former player Antony Sweeney has been in charge for six matches now.

Speaking after their 3-1 loss to Swindon Town at the County Ground last night, he said:

“Whoever is next in this job will find it tough. Four defeats in a row, can’t do anything until January anyway.

“We as a club know the areas we need to improve, improving those areas is a different matter. It is plain for people to see what those areas are.”

Decision need quickly

This season started so well for Hartlepool following their promotion from League Two.

They were solid under Challinor and their home form saw them comfortably in the top half.

However, their campaign is quickly unravelling and they need a new manager to halt the slide.

Read: Coach leaves Hartlepool United for North West side

Big job

The Pools vacancy is an attractive job and they need someone with experience to help stabilise the side.

January is coming up and will provide whoever they choose with the opportunity to put their own stamp on the squad.

Hartlepool are taking their time as they weigh up their options but are they being too slow now?

Interviews have been taking place and the North East outfit need to get their skates on ahead of a hectic winter schedule.

Next up is a trip to Port Vale this weekend.