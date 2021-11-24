Scunthorpe United boss Keith Hill says Mason O’Malley picked an injury last night.

Scunthorpe United don’t know the extent of his problem at this moment in time.

The Iron fought back from a goal down to earn a creditable 1-1 draw against Leyton Orient with Jake Scrimshaw bagging the equaliser.

O’Malley, 20, played in midfield yesterday but went off at half-time.

‘He has a problem’…

Hill told the club’s official website: “Pughy (Tom Pugh) and O’Malley for example, their work rate is magnificent, but O’Malley got injured.

“I just want that energy. I feed off the energy and honesty, and that humble ‘I’m very lucky to be a football player’ mentality. They want more and want to learn, and I think they can grow if they have that attitude.”

On O’Malley: “He has a problem though I’m not too sure what it is.

“We played him in midfield tonight. He’s left-footed, committed, has good energy, can cover the ground and I believe he’s a good passer. I want that type of energy and commitment.”

Big player

The youngster has been a regular so far this season for the League Two side and they will be hoping his injury isn’t too serious.

He has made 12 appearances in all competitions this term.

Story so far

O’Malley joined Scunthorpe in 2019 after being released by Championship side Huddersfield Town and has since burst into their first-team.

He is under contract at Glanford Park until 2023 and is now a Republic of Ireland youth international.

Next next

Scunny are back in action on Saturday against Bradford City at home.

O’Malley is likely to be assessed over the coming days to see how long he could be out for.