Mansfield Town striker Rhys Oates isn’t too far away from returning to action.

Mansfield Town have been without the attacker since their game against Stevenage on 13th November.

Oates, 26, has sat out of the last two games against Scunthorpe United and Sutton United.

He is expected to return to soon and the Stags hope he is back training by the end of this week.

‘We’ll see’…

Clough has said, as per the club’s official website: “Not too far away, we’ll see how he is. He hasn’t joined in training yet so we hope he will before the end of the week.”

Other team news

He added: “Kellan Gordon got a slight knock on his knee in training yesterday that’s why he wasn’t with us. It was good to get Laps (George Lapslie])back on the pitch.”

On Stephen Quinn: “He wasn’t right tonight. We took a little bit of a gamble and we put the same team out which you can understand when we’ve won five on the spin.

“We wanted to get that same team but it wasn’t right so at half time we got him off and hopefully he’ll be alright for Saturday.”

Sutton defeat

Mansfield made the trip down south yesterday in good spirits having been unbeaten in their last five games.

However, they lost 2-0 last night to Sutton after goals from Louis John and Omar Bugiel.

What next?

The Stags are back in action this weekend and face Crawley Town away as they look to get back to winning ways.

Oates is recovering from his injury but it is yet to be known whether he will be fit by Saturday.