Ipswich Town lost 2-0 at home to Rotherham United in League One last night.

Goals either side of half-time from Ben Wiles and Shane Ferguson handed Rotherham United a routine 2-0 win at Portman Road last night.

It’s a win that takes the Millers top of the League One table whilst the Tractor Boys are slumped in 13th-place of the table, having lost back-to-back league fixtures for the first time since August.

Paul Cook’s side had been slowly climbing up the table after a shaky start. But there remains a lot of cracks in this side and fans are starting to question Cook’s tenure.

He arguably has one of the biggest and best squads in the league but yet, he can’t get a consistent tune out of them and Ipswich Town continue to falter in League One.

And last night’s defeat was one which shows just how far off competing at the top of the table Ipswich Town are – see what these Ipswich fans had to say on Twitter about Cook last night: