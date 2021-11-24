Ipswich Town lost 2-0 at home to Rotherham United in League One last night.

Goals either side of half-time from Ben Wiles and Shane Ferguson handed Rotherham United a routine 2-0 win at Portman Road last night.

It’s a win that takes the Millers top of the League One table whilst the Tractor Boys are slumped in 13th-place of the table, having lost back-to-back league fixtures for the first time since August.

Paul Cook’s side had been slowly climbing up the table after a shaky start. But there remains a lot of cracks in this side and fans are starting to question Cook’s tenure.

He arguably has one of the biggest and best squads in the league but yet, he can’t get a consistent tune out of them and Ipswich Town continue to falter in League One.

And last night’s defeat was one which shows just how far off competing at the top of the table Ipswich Town are – see what these Ipswich fans had to say on Twitter about Cook last night:

Let’s be honest, if we were in this position under Lambert & Evans, we’d all be furious. I can accept losses but last night showed how far behind we are. I love what’s going on behind the scenes at PR, but results must improve from now, or IMO Cooks gone soon. #itfc — Matt (@KeithWigzell) November 24, 2021

Interesting to see so many #itfc fans suddenly realising that the Emporer isn't wearing any clothes. It has been the shame shambles throughout, the performances, results and tactics haven't changed. Cook has been an utter disaster with 2 different squads. Cook out — Simon Fisher (@SFisher80) November 24, 2021

#ITFC has Cook been sacked yet! 🙏 — JC (@JaySea31) November 24, 2021

It is squeaky bum time now for Cook I’d suggest. It’s a rebuild and I get that 100% but usually when other teams know 100% exactly how we play and when fans start seeing the problems and suggest solutions and get frustrated at no plan B it usually doesn’t end well . #itfc — Mark Dowling (@Ipswichmark) November 24, 2021

VERY dodgy few weeks ahead foe Cook and #itfc — kevin francis (@muccletonjoe) November 24, 2021

If we loose to Crewe on Saturday then cook has to be questioned #itfc #Ipswich — Donacianisbetterthencafu (@Amad_K1an) November 23, 2021

We're good enough but no plan B. We have much better players than Lambert, but like Lambert, Cook seems to have no tactical alternative when things aren't going well. #itfc — Jim (@MouseSized) November 23, 2021

Clock is ticking for paul cook In my eyes, 19 Games played and not In the top 12 with the best squad in the league. The next few games are key otherwise he can pack his bags. #itfc pic.twitter.com/1KlkEAcczY — Ian Plumb (@iplumb1983) November 23, 2021