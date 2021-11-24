Sheffield Wednesday won 2-1 at home to MK Dons in League One last night.

Sheffield Wednesday came from a goal behind to beat MK Dons at Hillsborough last night, with goals from Lee Gregory and Josh Windass helping the Owls on their way to victory.

It’s a win that takes Darren Moore’s side into the top-six after a mini upturn in form of late – Sheffield Wednesday remain unbeaten in their last nine league fixtures, having won back-to-back league games for the first time since August.

There were plenty of standout performers last night. But defender Chey Dunkley seemed to take a lot of plaudits – the 29-year-old has been a regular source of criticism among fans but recently, Dunkley has become a real rock at the back for Wednesday.

His performance last night left plenty of Owls fans eating their words on Twitter and in response, Dunkley had this to say:

Please don’t apologise… what you have said… you have said 👍🏾…it’s in the past… in fact it’s added to my armour… stay with us… there will be ups & downs but ultimately we’ll give our all… love always 🦉💙🙏🏾 https://t.co/tQqpJVmOI0 — Dunks (@Dunks_92) November 23, 2021

Dunkley has been with Sheffield Wednesday since the beginning of last season. The former Oxford United and Wigan Athletic defender joined the Owls following Wigan’s relegation ahead of last season, but would only feature 12 times in the Championship.

Injury hampered his season but this time round, Dunkley has featured 14 times in League On, even scoring two goals as his side continue to surge up the table.

Moore himself has come under a lot of scrutiny recently but his side are playing some inspired football of late.

Next up for Sheffield Wednesday is the visit of Wycombe Wanderers in League One this weekend.