Sheffield Wednesday won 2-1 at home to MK Dons in League One last night.

Sheffield Wednesday welcomed a strong MK Dons side to Hillsborough last night, and it was the visitors who took the lead shortly after half-time through Scott Twine.

But Lee Gregory would equalise on 83 minutes with what was his seventh league goal of the campaign, before Josh Windass popped up in the 93rd minute with the winner.

It’s the striker’s first goal on his first match back since injury. But last night, Owls defender Chey Dunkley was the one taking all the plaudits.

The 29-year-old put on a heroic display to help his side to the eventual win, in what was his 14th League One appearance of the campaign.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter about Dunkley last night:

Chey Dunkley can slam a revolving door. #SWFC — Elliot Reed (@Ellsjr1992) November 23, 2021

Legend has it a headed ball from Chey Dunkley killed the dinosaurs. Contrary to popular belief it wasn’t an asteroid. #SWFC — Elliot Reed (@Ellsjr1992) November 23, 2021

Cheyenne Dunkley… absolute beast of late… that’s the tweet #SWFC — Just Craig (@JustCraigyp) November 23, 2021

Felt sorry for whoever was marking Chey Dunkley on corners tonight 🤣 #swfc #wawaw — Daniel Buckley (@EuseOwl) November 23, 2021

Chey Dunkley. That’s it, that’s the tweet! 🔵⚪️🦉 #swfc — Chris SWFC Mellish (@chris_mellish) November 23, 2021