West Brom drew 0-0 away at Blackpool in the Championship last night.

Going into the start of this season, West Brom v Blackpool would’ve been an easy fixture to predict. But fast-forward to this stage of the campaign and West Brom are struggling to even score, let alone win, whilst Blackpool continue to creep up on the top six.

The Baggies had a staggering 25 shots last night bu couldn’t find the back of the net. Blackpool had their fair share of the ball and enough sights on goal to trouble West Brom, but the two sides eventually settled for a point.

For Valerien Ismael, his side are now winless in three and plenty of players came under some scrutiny last night, especially Grady Diangana.

The 23-year-old made his 17th Championship outing of the season. But he’s still only one goal and one assist to his name after another turgid performance last night.

See what these West Brom fans had to say on Twitter abut the Englishman last night:

Less said about Diangana the better he was woeful again and Hugill is just embarrassing. Given we dominated possession can Ishmael not see we could afford to play an extra man in midfield? His subs were, like clockwork, the usual. Like for like, 15 mins into 2H 😟 #wba — Paul Gainham MBAEC (@PaulGainham) November 24, 2021

Wasted 60mins playing the useless diangana. Get Cleary in can't do any worse. #WBA — Rocky Racoon (@RockyRa57819637) November 23, 2021

Diangana terrible,Grant not much better. — malcolm jones (@jonesy68) November 23, 2021

If a big invester means a team of Diangana's I just can't wait for that. You can't get away from it..everytime we go bigger money we get it totally wrong — Richard Nathan (@RICHARD_NATH4N) November 23, 2021

Not just finishing but general attacking play. Allardyce didn't touch Diangana and Grant, and hardly played Robinson last season, he must have forseen what we are seeing now. — Sam (@SamHaWBA) November 23, 2021

In some respects. Diangana has been a massive disappointment for at least 2 years. Grant has scored a few but his all round game is lacking. Robinson had a good start but has lost his way. Phillips is played out of position. Hughill is not great I know but does put himself about — Duncan Chadwick (@DuncanChadwick) November 23, 2021

I dread to think what we are paying grant robinson and diangana to play at this level but we arent getting the return on it at the moment. #WBA we had good clean out summer but there is still more to be done — Andrew Beech (@beechyboy90) November 23, 2021