West Brom drew 0-0 away at Blackpool in the Championship last night.

Going into the start of this season, West Brom v Blackpool would’ve been an easy fixture to predict. But fast-forward to this stage of the campaign and West Brom are struggling to even score, let alone win, whilst Blackpool continue to creep up on the top six.

The Baggies had a staggering 25 shots last night bu couldn’t find the back of the net. Blackpool had their fair share of the ball and enough sights on goal to trouble West Brom, but the two sides eventually settled for a point.

For Valerien Ismael, his side are now winless in three and plenty of players came under some scrutiny last night, especially Grady Diangana.

The 23-year-old made his 17th Championship outing of the season. But he’s still only one goal and one assist to his name after another turgid performance last night.

See what these West Brom fans had to say on Twitter abut the Englishman last night: