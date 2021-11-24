Hayes and Yeading United have signed released Colchester United winger Josh Bohui.

The non-league side handed him his debut last night against Merthyr Town (see tweet below).

Bohui, 22, parted company with Colchester at the end of last season.

He became a free agent at the end of June and has since been playing for Waltham Abbet but is now on the move again.

Colchester spell

Bohui signed for the U’s in October last year and was in and out of their team last season.

He ended up making 15 appearances in all competitions and chipped in with a single goal.

They then decided not to extend his contract this past summer.

Early career

The former England youth international started his career in the academy at Brentford.

He was then snapped up by Manchester United in 2016 and spent three years on the books at Old Trafford.

Bohui played for the Red Devils’ Under-18s and Under-23s side before leaving a few seasons ago.

Holland spell

He made the switch to Holland in 2019 and spent just over a year with NAC Breda.

The attacker played eight times altogether for the Eerste Divisie side before heading back to England after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

New home

Bohui is now at Hayes and Yeading and will be eager to impress.

They are managed by former Chelsea and Luton Town midfielder Paul Hughes these days and have a couple of ex-Football League players in their ranks like Jack Connors and Moses Emmanuel.