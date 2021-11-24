Nottingham Forest drew 0-0 at home to Luton Town in the Championship last night.

Nottingham Forest hosted a Luton Town side who’ve established themselves as dark horses for a top-six spot this season.

Steve Cooper’s side meanwhile have been surging up the Championship table since Chris Hughton’s departure, but last night was a frustrating result for the Reds.

Luton had a lot of the ball and a lot of chances on goal. Forest meanwhile had their fair share of possession and shots but couldn’t make anything count on the night, and Lyle Taylor came under a lot of criticism.

The striker started up top on his own for the first time in three games, but was hauled off after little over an hour of play and left plenty of room for criticism regarding his performance.

See what these Nottingham Forest fans had to say on Twitter about the 31-year-old’s performance last night: