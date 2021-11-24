Nottingham Forest drew 0-0 at home to Luton Town in the Championship last night.

Nottingham Forest hosted a Luton Town side who’ve established themselves as dark horses for a top-six spot this season.

Steve Cooper’s side meanwhile have been surging up the Championship table since Chris Hughton’s departure, but last night was a frustrating result for the Reds.

Luton had a lot of the ball and a lot of chances on goal. Forest meanwhile had their fair share of possession and shots but couldn’t make anything count on the night, and Lyle Taylor came under a lot of criticism.

The striker started up top on his own for the first time in three games, but was hauled off after little over an hour of play and left plenty of room for criticism regarding his performance.

See what these Nottingham Forest fans had to say on Twitter about the 31-year-old’s performance last night:

Taylor really is a terrible striker. Tonight demonstrated how the poor depth of the squad is, when you see Taylor, Bong and Cafu on the pitch. #nffc — @Giuseppe_Timone (Joe T) (@_mrjoey) November 23, 2021

Think it runs its course over the season,

should get a load of peno’s

from now on 🤥

Officials are 🤠 but we were set up poorly today.

Taylor cannot play on his own up front.

Bren needs to be on the right or behind the #9. Colback should’ve played CDM not Garner. #NFFC — Ray Duffy (@cloughieleixlip) November 23, 2021

If only Lyle Taylor’s arrogance translated to him being a half decent footballer… #NFFC — Dan (@95Redss) November 23, 2021

As bad as the ref was, Forest had no shots on target.

Poor team selection and tactics, especially when down to 10 men, with no outlet. Grabban was needed. Taylor did his usual huff and puff, little threat, plenty of complaining routine from the start.#nffc — Neil Cooper (@mynameisneil) November 23, 2021

Lyle Taylor is more interested in hugging defenders than the ball. Absolutely stifling player. Grabban has to start every game he’s fit and ready #NFFC — Bob (@Bobisyour) November 23, 2021

A good battle but very little quality going forward. Lyle Taylor isn’t good enough to start games #NFFC — Dan (@95Redss) November 23, 2021