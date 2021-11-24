Released Fulham man Ryan De Havilland is on the move again following his departure from Craven Cottage.

Fulham made the decision to part company with him at the end of last season.

De Havilland, 20, became a free agent at the end of June and was patient as he waited to find a new club.

Portsmouth had a look at him on trial, as reported by The News, but decided not to sign him in the end.

Barnet move

Barnet then offered him a deal last month and he penned a long-term contract with the National League outfit.

However, the Bees have now offloaded him on loan to Hayes and Yeading United.

De Havilland made his debut for his new club last night in their 3-0 win over Merthyr Town (see tweet below).

Fulham spells

De Havilland played in the academy at Reading as a youngster before switching to Fulham.

He went on to make three first-team appearances for the Cottagers, all of which came in the EFL Trophy.

The midfielder was a regular for their Under-18s side before making the step up to the Under-23s.

De Havilland made a total of 25 appearances in the Premier League 2, chipping in with two goals and two assists altogether.

What now?



Barnet seemingly see him as one for the future as they handed him a lengthy deal.

His new move to Hayes and Yeading gives him a chance to get some game time under his belt.