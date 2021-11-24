Wigan Athletic were interested in signing St Mirren starlet Jamie McGrath over the summer.

Wigan Athletic had a £300,000 bid rejected for the midfielder in the last transfer window, as reported by the Scottish Sun.

McGrath, 25, ended up staying at St Mirren but the Latics should rekindle their interest in him.

The Republic of Ireland international is out of contract at the end of the season.

Read: Wigan Athletic receive big injury boost

Makes sense

Leam Richardson’s side should try and tempt his current club into cashing in on him this winter to avoid losing him for free in June 2022.

Wigan are currently battling for promotion at the top of League One and could do with some more competition and depth in their ranks.

Recent injuries to Tom Naylor and Jordan Cousins has left them a bit short in midfield.

Luring McGrath to the DW Stadium ahead of the second-half of the season would give them more competition and depth in the middle of the park.

Impressive spell

He has been a key player for St Mirren since making the move there in January 2020.

The Irishman has made a total of 73 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side so far and has chipped in with 20 goals and seven assists.

Prior to his move to the Paisley outfit, he played in Ireland for St Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk.

Read: Five free agent centre-backs who Wigan Athletic should look at

Wigan should move in again

McGrath is a decent age and has the potential to develop in the future as well.

He deserves a crack at the Football League now after proving his worth above the border.