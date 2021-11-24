Rotherham United goalkeeper Josh Vickers has a sore groin.

The stopper felt the injury in the warm-up last night and was left out of the squad, as per Rotherham Advertiser reporter Paul Davis on Twitter (see tweet below).

Vickers sore groin. Felt it in warm-up. Warne thinks two weeks but not certain yet. #rufc — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) November 23, 2021

Vickers, 25, was replaced between the sticks by Viktor Johansson.

The Millers beat Ipswich Town 2-0 at Portman Road courtesy of goals from Ben Wiles and Shane Ferguson.

Blow



Their boss, Paul Warne, thinks his ‘keeper could be out for two weeks but isn’t 100% sure yet.

Vickers has made seven appearances in all competitions so far this season and has only conceded four goals.

Current situation

The Londoner signed a new two-year deal at the New York Stadium over the summer and is under contract until 2023.

He made the move to the Yorkshire club 12 months ago on a free transfer and has since provided useful competition and back-up for their goalkeeping department.

Other spells

Vickers started his career at Arsenal and rose up through the youth ranks of the Premier League giants.

He never made a senior appearance for the Gunners and left for Lincoln City after loan spells away at Canvey Island, Concord Rangers and Barnet.

The stopper then spent three years at Sincil Bank and played 78 times for the Imps before his move to Rotherham.

What now?

Vickers has a sore groin but it is yet to be known exactly how long he could be out for.

Next up for Warne’s side is Oxford United away on Saturday.