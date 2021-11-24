Bolton Wanderers will be without Dapo Afolayan for their game against Cheltenham Town this weekend.

The attacker is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season last night, as per a report by the Manchester Evening News.

Afolayan, 24, helped Bolton beat Doncaster Rovers 3-0.

However, he will have to watch from the stands on Saturday when Michael Duff’s side come to town.

Read: Bolton Wanderers man wants to stay out on loan

‘He’s upset’…

The Trotters’ boss, Ian Evatt, has said: “He’s upset because three out of the five yellow cards he’s received we feel have been unjust.

“Tonight he won the ball and his momentum took him into the opponent and it’s never a yellow card. There’s frustration because he’s a big, big player for us and we’re going to miss him.”

Story so far

Afolayan has been a hit since moving to the University of Bolton Stadium and is the club’s top scorer this season.

He joined Bolton on loan from West Ham United last term and made the move permanent over the summer after their promotion from League Two.

The former England C international has scored nine goals in all competitions in this campaign and is earning himself a decent reputation.

Read: Bolton Wanderers making plans for January transfer window

Career to date

The Londoner caught the eye of West Ham caught whilst playing in non-league for Solihull Moors.

He spent three years on the books of the Hammers and made one senior appearance for the Premier League side.

Afolayan also had loan spells away at Oldham Athletic and Mansfield Town to gain experience in the Football League before making the move to Bolton.

He hasn’t looked back since but will be missed against Cheltenham.