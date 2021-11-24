Nottingham Forest defender Max Lowe faces two months on the sidelines.

The left-back has suffered a groin strain, as per a report by Nottinghamshire Live.

Lowe, 24, went off in Nottingham Forest’s 1-1 draw against Reading over the weekend.

He then sat out of their 0-0 draw at home to Luton Town last night.

‘It’s a blow’…

The Reds’ boss, Steve Cooper, has said: “He’s going to be out for two months. He’s had a groin strain.

“We knew he had a muscle strain, but you just have your fingers crossed that it’s one of the lower grades. I don’t know exactly what grade it is, but he’s going to be out for two months.

“It’s a blow. But it happens, and we get on with it.”

Story so far

The former England youth international made the move to the City Ground over the summer and has since been a regular for the Championship side.

He linked up with Forest in late August and is on a season-long loan from league rivals Sheffield United.

Other spells

Lowe rose up through the youth ranks at Derby County and went on to play 48 times for the Rams in all competitions as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away at Shrewsbury Town and Aberdeen to gain experience.

Sheffield United lured him to the Premier League in 2020 but he has since struggled for game time at Bramall Lane, hence why they let him leave for Nottingham Forest.