Charlton Athletic drew 2-2 away at Morecambe last night.

Charlton Athletic left the North West with only a point after the Shrimps fought back from 2-0 down to get a draw.

The Addicks’ owner, Thomas Sandgaard, sent the following message to his followers on Twitter after the game (see tweet below).

2-2 and a point on the board. Onto our next game. See those who can make it Saturday to Shrewsbury #cafc — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) November 23, 2021

He was in attendance at the Mazuma Stadium.

Events of the game

Charlton made a dream start to the game and took the lead after only two minutes through winger Diallang Jaiyesimi.

They then made it 2-0 just before the half hour mark through Conor Washington and looked well on their way to another win.

However, spirited Morecambe battled back and halved the deficit with top scorer Cole Stockton slotting home a penalty.

Stephen Robinson’s side then bagged their equaliser on 72 minutes with Anthony O’Connor getting the goal.

What now?

Johnnie Jackson remains unbeaten in caretaker charge as he waits to see whether Sandgaard will give him the full-time gig.

His side are 14th in the league table and are nine points off the Play-Offs.

The January transfer window is coming up and it will be interesting to see if they bolster their ranks ahead of the second-half of the season.

Upcoming games

Charlton are on the road again this weekend and take on Shrewsbury Town away.

They are then in cup action next weekend against Aston Villa Under-21s (Papa John’s Trophy) and Gateshead (FA Cup).