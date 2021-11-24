QPR, Luton Town and Birmingham City have joined the race for Hearts defender John Souttar.

The centre-back is a man in-demand going into the January transfer window and he wants to move to England, according to a report by the Daily Record.

Souttar, 25, is out of contract at the end of the season and can start pre-contract agreement talks very soon.

The Daily Record’s report also mentions that Stoke City, Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough, Millwall and Blackpool are also keen on him, as well as Scottish Premiership giants Celtic and Rangers.

Catching the eye

Souttar has been in impressive form for Hearts and Scotland this term and isn’t short of options this winter.

Robbie Neilson’s side are eager to keep him and are trying to tie him down to a new deal. However, they are facing some very strong competition.

Key man

The centre-back has played for Hearts for the past six years and has been a key player.

He joined the Edinburgh club in 2016 and has since made 144 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with five goals from the back.

Story so far

Souttar started his career at Brechin City Youths before Dundee United signed him as a youngster.

He broke into the Terrors’ first-team during the 2012/13 season and went on to play 73 games in all competitions before Hearts came calling.

The likes of QPR, Luton and Birmingham have joined his long list of admirers and it will be interesting to see where he goes.