Rotherham United beat pre-season promotion favourites Ipswich Town 2-0 on their own turf last night.

It was an incredible performance from the Millers, who dominated all parts of the pitch throughout the tie with the Tractor Boys.

The home side didn’t trouble Viktor Johansson once in the Rotherham United goal, as Ipswich Town failed to create any golden chances.

One of their own Ben Wiles opened the scoring in the 24th minute for the away side with a 20-yard strike flying into the top corner as the midfielder nets in back-to-back games – that’s seven goals in all competitions for Wiles.

Rotherham United dominated from then on, holding onto their 1-0 lead until the half-time whistle.

And from the start of the second-half, nothing changed. Paul Warne’s side were back on top as they created a handful of chances, before wing-back Shane Ferguson netted his first goal for the Millers with a cool finish from a tight angle in the 59th-minute to make it 2-0.

The game management from Rotherham United was very eye-appealing since the second goal, defending in numbers and attacking with fluidity as they successfully saw out the game at Portman Road.

Last night’s win was massive for the Millers, going top of the league for the first time this season on goal difference, level on points with Wycombe Wanderers.

Obviously, satisfaction levels will be high amongst Rotherham United fans as they now sit top of the pile with a game in hand on the teams around them.

Here is how some fans of the League One leaders reacted to the 2-0 win over Ipswich Town last night, taking them to 15 games unbeaten in all competitions: