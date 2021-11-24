Rotherham United beat pre-season promotion favourites Ipswich Town 2-0 on their own turf last night.

It was an incredible performance from the Millers, who dominated all parts of the pitch throughout the tie with the Tractor Boys.

The home side didn’t trouble Viktor Johansson once in the Rotherham United goal, as Ipswich Town failed to create any golden chances.

One of their own Ben Wiles opened the scoring in the 24th minute for the away side with a 20-yard strike flying into the top corner as the midfielder nets in back-to-back games – that’s seven goals in all competitions for Wiles.

Rotherham United dominated from then on, holding onto their 1-0 lead until the half-time whistle.

And from the start of the second-half, nothing changed. Paul Warne’s side were back on top as they created a handful of chances, before wing-back Shane Ferguson netted his first goal for the Millers with a cool finish from a tight angle in the 59th-minute to make it 2-0.

The game management from Rotherham United was very eye-appealing since the second goal, defending in numbers and attacking with fluidity as they successfully saw out the game at Portman Road.

Last night’s win was massive for the Millers, going top of the league for the first time this season on goal difference, level on points with Wycombe Wanderers.

Obviously, satisfaction levels will be high amongst Rotherham United fans as they now sit top of the pile with a game in hand on the teams around them.

Here is how some fans of the League One leaders reacted to the 2-0 win over Ipswich Town last night, taking them to 15 games unbeaten in all competitions:

Send us the league title now. What a squad this is and we’re only getting better. UTM #rufc https://t.co/GsnoMnSbEL — Josh (@smith98_josh) November 23, 2021

Genuinely don’t think we’ll drop out of first for rest of season. This team is unbelievable #rufc — Matt (@MG117_) November 23, 2021

Not a team in this league I'm scared of: best starting XI, strongest overall squad, rock solid defence and lethal attack. We're winning the league! 😎#RUFC #UTM #LeagueOne — Ross Knapton (@rknappy98) November 23, 2021

Top of the league. Unbeaten in 15 games. Scoring for fun. Conceding very few. A stark contrast from last season, granted a lower league but still this is probably the best team in years, collectively in terms of depth, commitment, quality, clinicalness 💪

We've got to go up #rufc — Adam Morley (@adammorley17) November 23, 2021

A mighty result for #RUFC. This is a special Rotherham United team Paul Warne and co have built. There’s a long way to go but the signs are really promising, enjoy it Millers 🔴⚪️ #UTM — Lewis Oldham (@LewisOldham99) November 23, 2021

🔴 I can’t find words for how big that was. What a time to be a Miller right now. WE’RE ROTHERHAM UNITED, WE’RE TOP OF THE LEAGUE.#RUFC https://t.co/RR7fP28EVZ — ForeverRUFC 🔴⚪️ (@ForeverRUFC) November 23, 2021

As comfortable an away win as you can get. Never felt worried and soon as we scored only going to be one winner. Don’t want to get carried away but not seen anyone better than us so far. Top of the pile looking down on the rest. 🔴⚪️ #rufc — David Elvin (@daveelvin89) November 23, 2021