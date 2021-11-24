Swansea City travel to Oakwell on Wednesday evening to face Barnsley in Championship action.

The Swans will be looking to get back to winning ways having not won either of their last two matches.

Last time out, Russell Martin’s side drew 1-1 against Blackpool on home soil after Keshi Anderson’s late strike cancelled out Joel Piroe’s first-half goal.

As for Barnsley, It’s Poya Asbaghi’s first game in charge of the Tykes. Therefore, he will be looking for his side to make a good first impression in front of the home fans and put Saturday’s miserable 4-1 defeat to Fulham behind them.

The last time these two sides met was in last season’s Championship play-off semi-final. The Swans were victorious over the two legs and went on to lose to Brentford in the final. Both sides are doing nowhere near as well so far this season, however, both sides suffered from managerial changes over the summer.

Team news

Swansea have no current injury concerns and will be pleased to have Ryan Bennett back after he served his one-match suspension.

Predicted XI

Ben Hamer

Kyle Naughton

Ryan Bennett

Ryan Manning

Ethan Laird

Matt Grimes

Flynn Downes

Jake Bidwell

Olivier Ntcham

Jamie Paterson

Joel Piroe

Fans of both sides are expecting to see an entertaining game from both sides who have young managers who like to play modern football, with Martin’s Swansea side boasting the highest average possession and accurate passes per match thanks to his possession-based style.

With no new injury worries reported, the only predicted change is for Bennett to come back into the defence in place of Ben Cabango, who was an unused substitute for four consecutive games before his start against Blackpool.