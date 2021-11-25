Peterborough United currently sit 22nd in the Championship, having re-entered the relegation zone for the first time in several weeks.

Posh’s return to the second tier has so far proven difficult, and are currently the lowest-placed side out of those who were promoted last season. Darren Ferguson’s team would be sat second from bottom if not for Derby’s multiple point deductions.

Despite their league position, the club have several quality players amongst their ranks, some of which should be performing at a higher level. Here we take a look at their five highest earning players this season according to SalarySport, as well as their current transfer market values…

5. Josh Knight: £5,100-a-week

Knight returned to the Weston Homes this summer on a permanent deal, having previously played for both Posh and Wycombe on recent loan stints. He arrived with great promise after a solid season with the Chairboys, but has so far failed to impress, making just six starts this campaign.

Transfermarkt value Knight at £540,000.

4. Joe Ward: £5,100-a-week

Ward enjoyed his best season in a blue-and-white shirt last season in League One, registering five goals and thirteen assists mainly from right wing-back. In fact, if not for injury, he probably would’ve claimed the most assists in the league. The wide man has played in every game for the Cambridgeshire side this season, either starting or coming off the bench.

Transfermarkt value Ward at £450,000.

3. Jack Marriott: £5,100-a-week



Just like Knight, Marriott returned to Posh this summer as a familiar face from the past. The striker unfortunately picked up a major hamstring injury against Reading back in September, which will keep him out until the new year.

Transfermarkt value the 27-year-old at £1.08 million, a pretty high estimation considering the amount of football he has played in recent years.

2. Frankie Kent: £5,300-a-week

Kent was one of several players who signed a new deal at Posh following the club’s promotion last season. The centre-back was a regular in Ferguson’s defence during the 20/21 campaign, but has struggled to find consistent form so far in the Championship.

Transfermarkt value Kent at £315,000.

1. Jonson Clarke-Harris: £6,100-a-week

Clarke-Harris proved to be Peterborough’s main man last season, scoring 33 goals in all competitions. The forward has had a slight dip in form this time out, mainly due to receiving a ban for old tweets that kept him out for four games.

Transfermarkt value him at £900,000, a staggeringly low figure when considering his goal-scoring record.