On the back of seven-straight wins, Marco Silva will be hoping his Fulham side can continue their fantastic form as they face Derby County at Craven Cottage.

Following their comfortable 4-1 thrashing of Barnsley, Silva has recently seen his side move to top of the league and have gone on an impress run of conceding just two goals in seven games.

Denis Odoi and Tosin Adarabioyo could feature tonight following their respective suspensions. Michael Hector who has filled in for Tosin has only conceded one goal in the three games he has missed.

“It will not be an easy decision,” Silva said to Fulham’s Official Website about the selection dilemma. “Not just Hector, but Denis as well is coming back. It’s two not easy decisions.”

Jean Michaël Seri who was involved in two World Cup qualifiers for Ivory Coast was only fit enough for the bench but we expect him to start following his superb 10-minute cameo on the weekend.

The front three have been in stunning form this season Aleksandar Mitrović, Harry Wilson and Neeskens Kebano have 31 goals and 17 assists this season and will look to add to that tonight.

The manager’s verdict: (Marco Silva speaking to Fulham’s Official Website).

“They have strong character and strong personality, and quality as well. And the staff as well, with the manager, its possible (they stay up). For sure they will come here to match us, they come here to fight.”

Predicted line up: (4-2-3-1)

(GK) Rodák

(RB) Tete

(CB) Tosin

(CB) Ream

(LB) Robinson

(CM) Reed

(CM) Seri

(RW) Wilson

(CAM) Carvalho

(LW) Kebano

(ST) Mitrović

Opposition

Wayne Rooney’s side are on zero points after making up their 21 points they were deducted. Having done Fulham a favour on the weekend beating AFC Bournemouth 3-2 they will come into this game full of confidence believing they can get a result off anyone.

They will be without their starting left-back Lee Buchanan who picked up an injury in the final stages of the Bournemouth game, recently confirmed by Wayne Rooney.

How to watch

For fans unable to attend Craven Cottage tonight, they will be able to still watch the game live on the Sky Sports Red Button.

Prediction

With the form Fulham are in, it is hard to look past a Fulham victory. We expect Derby to make it difficult for Fulham but with the quality they have on display we expect them to score a couple tonight.

Score prediction: Fulham 3-0 Derby County