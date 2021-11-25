Swansea City are currently just four point outside the top-six after a win over Barnsley in the Championship on Wednesday night.

The Swans next face Reading at home this weekend, with the Royals now sitting in 21st-place following their six point penalty.

Here we look at Swansea’s top five highest earning players this season as per SalarySport, and their current transfer market values…

Ryan Bennett: £23,000-a-week

Bennett has been an influential figure in the Swansea team, having joined on a free transfer back in October 2020. He played a huge part in getting Swansea to being 90 minutes away from the Premier League, and has now also adapted well to a new style of play under Swans boss Martin.

Transfermarkt currently value Bennett at £1.8million, a fair value for a player at his stage of his career.

Kyle Naughton: £14,000-a-week

Naughton is currently one of Swansea’s longest-serving players having been at the club since January 2015. Naughton has been through some highs and lows since being with the Swans, having suffered relegation from the Premier League to almost coming back up again last season.

However through this period, Naughton has been a key figure under the several managers Swansea have had since then. Transfermarkt currently value Naughton at £900K, with his contract due to expire June 2022.

Olivier Ntcham: £14,000-a-week

The French midfielder signed on a free transfer in the last transfer window, and has made an excellent start to life in the Swansea side, chipping in with three goals, two assists and some positive performances.

Transfermarkt currently value the Frenchman at £2.7million, which can only go up should he continue to excel in a Swansea shirt.

Jake Bidwell: £12,000-a-week

The left-back has been a mainstay in the Swansea side since joining on a free transfer in 2019. Like Ryan Bennett, Bidwell was a key figure under Steve Cooper and has continued to thrive under Martin, even contributing with two goals and an assist in 16 appearances so far this season.

Transfermarkt currently value Bidwell at £1.8million, with his contract due to expire June 2022.

Matt Grimes: £10,000-a-week*

The Swansea skipper is another who is one of the longest serving players, having been with the Swans since January 2015. The midfielder didn’t feature much in the Premier League but since the Swans were relegated to the Championship, Grimes has been an integral figure the last few seasons.

Grimes is the only Swansea player to have played every minute of the league campaign so far this season, and Transfermarkt currently value Grimes at £6.3million, having signed a new contract last week until 2025.

*Grimes has recently signed a new contract with Swansea City, so SalarySport’s figure could be subject to change.