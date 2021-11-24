Millwall sit a decent 9th place after 18 Championship games, only three points away from the play-off spots.

Gary Rowett’s team has proven hard to beat, with only AFC Bournemouth (2) and Fulham (3) recording fewer defeats than Millwall (4).

The Lions’ form so far this season has kept them in with a shout of breaking into the Championship’s play-off spots, and all while doing so on a pretty shrewd wage budget. Here, we take a look at Millwall’s five highest-earning players (as per SalarySport) and their transfer market values…

George Saville: £16,000-a-week

Since reuniting with Millwall, Saville has been a mainstay in Gary Rowett’s midfield. Now in his third separate spell at The Den, the 28-year-old has played 19 times across all competitions since signing from Middlesbrough in the summer. His contributions this season take him to 86 appearances for the club, chipping in with 12 goals and three assists along the way.

As per Transfermarkt, Saville is valued at £3.6m.

Jake Cooper: £12,000-a-week

Cooper is another player who has been a mainstay in the Millwall side since joining. Following a successful loan spell with the Lions, Cooper joined on a permanent basis in 2017. Since then, he has played a hefty 225 games for the club, donning the captain’s armband on multiple occasions too.

According to Transfermarkt, Cooper’s market value is £3.6m.

Connor Mahoney: £12,000-a-week

Mahoney, 24, has been sidelined for much of this season through injury and was taken off as a precaution in a game for Millwall’s U23s on Monday. The attacking midfielder, who can play through the middle or on either wing, has played 65 times for the Lions since joining from Bournemouth in 2019.

Mahoney’s market value is £720,000, as per Transfermarkt.

Jed Wallace: £12,000-a-week

Former Portsmouth and Wolves man Wallace has been a star player for Millwall since first joining on loan back in January 2016. He then spent another loan stint with the Lions before joining permanently in 2017. He has managed five goals and five assists this season, taking him to 41 goals and 42 assists for the club in 239 games.

Transfermarkt has Wallace’s market value down as £6.3m.

Maikel Kieftenbeld: £11,000-a-week

Dutch midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld joined Millwall from fellow Championship side Birmingham City in January, bringing an end to his long-term affiliation with the club. Following his move to The Den, the 31-year-old has made 25 appearances, 14 of which have come this season.

According to Transfermarkt, Kieftenbeld is valued at £360,000.