Sheffield United sit in 17th place in the Championship table after a disappointing start to life back in the second tier.

The Blades have performed far under expectations following their relegation from the Premier League.

Slavisa Jokanovic will be determined to turn around Sheffield United’s fortunes sooner rather than later, with their struggles ongoing despite having one of the Championship’s heftier wage bills after coming down from the top flight. Here, we take a look at Sheffield United’s five highest earners (as per SalarySport) and their current transfer market values…

Rhian Brewster: £34,000-a-week

Since his arrival from Liverpool, the 21-year-old striker hasn’t quite had the impact Sheffield United would have hoped. However, he did net his first league goal for the Blades against Blackburn Rovers in stylish fashion earlier this month and has previously starred in the Championship.

According to Transfermarkt, Brewster’s market value stands at £10.8m.

Sander Berge: £33,000-a-week

Berge’s 2021/22 campaign has been hampered by injury so far, with a hamstring problem limiting him to only six appearances across all competitions. The Norwegian midfielder was another Premier League recruit by Sheffield United and was linked with a move away upon their relegation, but nothing materialised.

As per Transfermarkt, Berge is valued at £16.2m.

Luke Freeman: £33,000-a-week

An entry to the list that may come as a surprise is Luke Freeman. The former Arsenal youngster joined the Blades in 2019 after an impressive stint with QPR, but he has only made 23 appearances for the club since joining, with injury problems limiting his involvement at times.

Transfermarkt currently has Freeman valued at £1.8m.

Enda Stevens: £26,000-a-week

Irish defender Stevens is now in his fifth season on the books with Sheffield United, moving to Bramall Lane in the summer of 2017. Since then, he has been a mainstay in the side, playing 176 times for the club across all competitions. His consistent involvement has continued this season too, playing 11 times after recovery from injury.

According to Transfermarkt, Stevens is valued at £3.15m.

John Egan: £26,000-a-week

Another player who has been a key player for Sheffield United since joining is centre-back Egan. The Irishman has notched up 136 appearances for the Blades and has played every minute of Championship football so far this season.

According to Transfermarkt, the 19-time Republic of Ireland international’s market value is £8.1m.