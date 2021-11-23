Huddersfield Town youngster Ben Midgley has sealed a loan move to Nuneaton Borough, it has been confirmed.

Midgley, 18, departs Huddersfield Town in a bid to pick up first-team experience away from the John Smith’s Stadium.

EFL clubs are allowed to do business with non-league sides outside of the transfer window as non-league teams are able to make transfers outside the window given to clubs in the top four divisions. It gives clubs the chance to send young talents out on loan to give them senior game time, which is exactly what Huddersfield have done with Midgley.

As announced on the club’s official website, the young midfielder has joined Nuneaton Borough on a short-term loan deal.

Midgley will spend the next month with the club, running through until December 22nd. It marks the first time the youngster has left the Terriers on loan, so it will be interesting to see how he fares in non-league football.

He attracted praise from B team manager Jon Worthington upon the confirmation of his move, with Worthington stating it is the “natural next step” for the player.

The situation at Nuneaton Borough

Midgley’s loan club currently ply their trade in the Southern League Premier Division Central, a league in which they sit 16th after 17 games.

Prior to last week’s 2-1 loss to Needham Market, Jimmy Ginnelly’s side were on a five-game unbeaten run in the league, so it will be hoped that Midgley can help them bounce back from the defeat as they bid to rise away from the lower echelons of the division.