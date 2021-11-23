Stoke City man Nick Powell has been dealt a minor setback in his injury recovery after testing positive for COVID-19, it has emerged.

Powell has been absent since mid-October, with his last outing coming in Stoke City’s 1-0 loss to Bournemouth.

The goalscoring attacking midfielder was forced off in the early stages of the tie, suffering a cracked fibula that has kept him sidelined since.

Now, Stoke on Trent Live has revealed that Powell has suffered a setback in his rehabilitation from the injury.

The 27-year-old has tested positive for COVID-19, meaning he has to isolate for 10 days. As a result, he won’t be able to spend time with the Potters’ physios as they hope to get him back in action before the end of 2022.

In his absence…

With Powell out, Steven Fletcher and Jacob Brown have been the go-to partnership upfront.

Romaine Sawyers and Joe Allen have held down starting roles in midfield, while Jordan Thompson was also starting in the middle of the park before dropping out of the starting XI against Peterborough United due to injury, with Mario Vrancic coming in.

While Powell has been out, Stoke City have managed to turn around their form.

They drew against Millwall in the first game after the Crewe-born star’s injury before drawing 3-3 with Cardiff City. However, they have now won three in a row without conceding, defeating Blackpool, Luton Town and Peterborough.

They will be hoping to make it four consecutive wins on Wednesday when they face Bristol City at Ashton Gate.