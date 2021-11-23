Derby County defender Lee Buchanan could be out for as much as two months, manager Wayne Rooney has revealed.

Buchanan, 20, has been Wayne Rooney’s go-to option at left-back this season.

The Mansfield-born defender is yet another academy graduate to have made his way into the Derby County first-team in recent seasons, notching up an impressive 60 appearances for the first-team already.

However, it has now emerged that Buchanan is facing an extended spell on the sidelines.

As quoted by Derbyshire Live, Wayne Rooney has revealed Buchanan could be out for between six and eight weeks due to a knee injury.

Rooney did state that it could end up being less than that, adding that they are still waiting on the final results of scans and tests. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Lee, we are pretty sure it is going to more six to eight weeks, unfortunately.

“It might be more or less, we are waiting on the final results but all the symptoms are pointing towards that. It is a shame for Lee, but again when somebody gets injured it is an opportunity for somebody else.”

In his absence…

With Buchanan unlikely to feature again in 2021, the door opens for Craig Forsyth to nail down a place in Rooney’s starting XI.

The long-serving defender has dealt with a couple of injuries of his own this season but has come in when called upon. Overall, he has made 12 appearances for the Rams this season, chipping in with one goal and one assist in the process.

His contributions this campaign take him to 239 appearances in a Derby County shirt, and he will be determined to make the most of the chance to add some more as the Rams bid to build on their win over Bournemouth.