Middlesbrough have an illustrious academy system and may look to loan out a few prospects in January in a bid to get valuable minutes at senior level.

Middlesbrough have Dael Fry, Marcus Tavernier, Isaiah Jones, Josh Coburn, and Toyosi Olusanya in and around their first-team this season, with all five players having come through the youth setup.

New boss Chris Wilder is keen to create a clear avenue for young players to make the step up from academy to the seniors, but he could loan out a few players in January to allow them to get regular playing time.

Here are three players Middlesbrough should loan out in January:

Connor Malley (Central-midfielder)

Malley has only managed one appearance so far this season, playing in the Carabao Cup back in August. He has only featured in the matchday squad once this season, in which he was an unused substitute.

He played three of the final four games of last season and even earned the Sky Man of the Match award for his performance against Rotherham. He is highly rated at Middlesbrough and could be loaned out in a couple of months time.

Sam Folarin (Winger)

He featured in the Middlesbrough first-team four times under Warnock last season, but has not featured in the matchday squad this term. He has bags of pace, and even scored a goal against high-flying Brentford in the cup back in January.

Folarin is another player with a bright future and now aged 21 he will want to get first-team football and could be leaving on loan shortly.

Toyosi Olusanya (Forward)

Signed in the summer from non-league, Toyosi Olusanya was suprisingly fast-tracked into the first-team by Neil Warnock, playing three times so far this season.

Since his last appearance in September he has been a regular in the U23 set up and could look for a temporary exit away from the Riverside in January.