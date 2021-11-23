Charlton Athletic will be backed by an initial 666 fans at Morecambe this evening. 

Charlton Athletic are looking to carry on their impressive run of form under caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson.

The Addicks will be playing in front of a decent sized away following tonight considering it is a Tuesday night (see tweet below).

Supporters can also decide to go on the night meaning the number of fans will rise even more.

These are good times to be a Charlton fan again and Jackson has brought the feel good factor back to the London club.

They are unbeaten since they decided to part company with Nigel Adkins following their tough start to the season.

The Addicks have risen to 12th in the league table and can close the gap on the Play-Offs with another win this evening.

Morecambe will be tough opponents though and have one of the most in-form strikers in the league in their ranks in Cole Stockton.

Here is what the Charlton fans have been saying on Twitter ahead of this one-

 