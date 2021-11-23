Oxford United are set to sign Birmingham City goalkeeper Connal Trueman on loan.

Oxford United are poised to land the stopper on an emergency deal, as per talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook (see tweet below).

#OUFC are signing #Birmingham goalkeeper Connal Trueman on an emergency loan — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) November 23, 2021

Trueman, 25, has been given the green light to leave the Blues to get some game time.

He will play between the sticks for the U’s this evening as they take on Fleetwood Town at home.

Read: Birmingham City made classy gesture to Carlisle United last week

Down the pecking order

Trueman is down the pecking order at Birmingham and spent time on loan at AFC Wimbledon and Swindon Town last season.

The ‘keeper has been on the books of the Midlands club for his whole career to date having risen up through their youth ranks.

He has made 14 appearances for their first-team in all competitions so far, as well as having other loan spells away at Leamington and Solihull Moors in non-league when he was a youngster.

Read: Birmingham City compete signing of free agent defender

Emergency loan

Oxford have been forced to delve into the emergency loan market with with Jack Stevens recovering from glandular fever, Simon Eastwood testing positive for Covid-19 and Kie Plumley isolating.

They were given permission to bring in a new goalkeeper yesterday and have now found their man in Trueman.

The deal must be signed off three hours before the 7.45 kick-off time this evening, as per a report by Banbury Cake.