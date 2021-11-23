Fulham midfielder Andre Zambo Anguissa has starred with loan club Napoli, but the Cottagers loanee is now set for a spell out injured.

As confirmed on Napoli’s official website, Anguissa has suffered an injury to his abductor muscle.

The blow will keep the 26-year-old for “a few weeks”, as he revealed on Instagram.

The news will come as a blow to Napoli, with Anguissa emerging as a star performer for Luciano Spalletti’s side since joining on a temporary basis in the summer transfer window.

Anguissa’s loan spell to date

Anguissa has been a starter in Napoli’s midfield since his arrival, starting in all 11 Serie A games following his arrival. He has held down a starting spot in defensive midfield, making a total of 15 appearances across all competitions.

Prior to their 3-2 loss to Inter Milan at the weekend, Napoli were undefeated in the league. They still sit at the top of the table despite the loss, tied on points with 2nd placed AC Milan.

Permanent move possible

Amid his strong start to life with Napoli, plenty of speculation has circulated regarding Anguissa’s future.

The deal includes a €15m option for a permanent move, and it was speculated that the Serie A giants could even look to trigger the option in January rather than at the end of the season. However, club director Cristiano Giuntoli has ruled out the chances of that, so it will be interesting to see if the move is made permanent once his loan comes to an end.