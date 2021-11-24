Bolton Wanderers have reportedly identified three areas they want to strengthen in January, one of which being their attack.

The Bolton News has reported that a new attacker, another defensive midfielder and a new option at right-back are on Ian Evatt’s Bolton Wanderers transfer shortlist ahead of the next transfer window.

With that in mind, here are three attackers Bolton Wanderers should consider moving for ahead of January:

Kabongo Tshimanga – Chesterfield

Former MK Dons starlet Tshimanga has been one of the most prolific strikers outside the EFL this season. Since joining Chesterfield after an impressive stint with Boreham Wood, the 24-year-old has netted 17 goals in 17 games this season, showing he has the ability to test himself in the Football League once again.

However, he only joined the club in the summer and is under contract until 2024, and Chesterfield will surely be keen to keep him on board for their promotion push.

George Miller – Walsall (on loan from Barnsley)

Miller, 23, has impressed on loan with Walsall since arriving from Barnsley in the summer.

He made the move in a bid to pick up game time elsewhere and has scored seven goals in 12 League Two games since. Able to feature at striker or on the right-wing, it could be worth enquiring about a potential January loan move, although his deal with Walsall runs thorugh until the end of the campaign.

Bright Enobakhare – free agent

The former Wolves youngster is without a club after being let go by Coventry City shortly after his summer reunion with the club, so Bolton could do a deal on the cheap for Enobakhare.

He left Coventry after being unable to recapture the form that saw him impress in his loan spell with the club but he has previously impressed in League One, so it could be worth a gamble. However, with free agents, they often need time to get up to speed and full fitness before having an impact.