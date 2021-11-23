Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has revealed his first impressions of the Boro dressing room and what he finds important coming into a new club in an interview with The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough welcomed in Chris Wilder following the dismissal of former boss Neil Warnock after their 1-1 draw with West Brom before the international break.

Wilder has had two-and-a-half weeks with new side, but hasn’t had anything close to a full squad fit and available.

Having said that, the new Boro boss has been able to form an opinion on the dressing room and revealed his first impressions.

“There’s certain things you notice when you first walk in, but I have to say the mentality of the group is really good,” said Wilder.

“There’s not really a lot of work needs to be done with that.”

When Neil Warnock was in charge, he revealed that there were cliques forming in the dressing room and so there was a max exodus of sorts that summer. The likes of Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher weren’t offered new deals and the former manager had stated that the club was a better place without them.

Wilder was asked if there were cliques in the dressing room, something which he dismissed outright.

“I’m always on the lookout for disrupters in the changing room, people who just want to disrupt and wreck things.

“There’s no disrupters in the changing room here. And if I discover any, they’ll be quickly removed.”

He went on to say what he wants from his club behind the scenes.

“The harmony and unity of the changing room is very important for me. That doesn’t mean I want mutes, and people just saying, ‘Yes boss’ or ‘Yes Chris’ or whatever. It’s opinions because they want to do well.

“As long as it’s coming from the heart and an honest place, I’ll always encourage them to speak up and have a voice. I believe I’ve got that here.”

Middlesbrough got the Wilder era underway with a 1-1 draw with Millwall at the weekend. Matt Crooks grabbed the first goal under the new boss, but this was cancelled out by Benik Afobe’s controversial equaliser.

The Teessiders will be hoping to go one better when they face Preston in midweek at the Riverside, as they look to get their first win in five games against Frankie McAvoy’s side.