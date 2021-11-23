Bolton Wanderers are said to be in the market for a new defensive midfielder ahead of the January transfer window.

A report from The Bolton News has stated defensive midfield is one of three positions Bolton Wanderers are keen to bolster in the upcoming transfer window.

With that in mind, we take a look at three options the Trotters should consider bringing in at defensive midfield:

Jamie Bowden – Oldham Athletic (on loan from Spurs)

20-year-old midfielder Bowden has made a good impression during his time on loan with Oldham Athletic, reportedly attracting interest from Nottingham Forest ahead of January.

However, a loan stint in League One could be best for his development before jumping up to the Championship, so Bolton Wanderers should look into the possibility of a temporary deal.

With the Latics, he has scored one goal and laid on three assists in 17 games.

Harvey White – Spurs

White spent time on loan with Portsmouth last season but has remained in Spurs’ youth set up this season, scoring six goals and providing five assists in 15 games for Spurs’ U23s.

It seems the Maidstone-born talent isn’t in the Premier League club’s first-team plans yet, so a second loan move to League One with Bolton Wanderers could be good for all parties.

George Thorne – free agent

Thorne, 28, has struggled with injuries for much of the past few years but could be a shrewd acqusition as a free agent.

Formerly of West Brom, Derby County and Luton Town, Thorne was last on the books with Oxford United and has shown that he has plenty of ability despite injury problems, so a move for the midfielder could be low risk, high reward for Bolton.