Luton Town man Henri Lansbury has said he’s ready to be booed as he prepares to face former side Nottingham Forest.

Lansbury returns to the City Ground on Tuesday night as Luton Town face former club Nottingham Forest under the lights.

The 31-year-old spent four-and-a-half years on the books at the City Ground from August 2012 to January 2017, playing 150 times for the club. In the process, he chipped in with 33 goals and 20 assists before departing for Aston Villa.

Now, Lansbury has previewed his return to the City Ground.

As quoted by Luton Today, the Hatters’ midfielder admitted he will “probably get booed”, but insisted he is looking forward to return to a club where he enjoyed a successful stint.

Here’s what Lansbury had to say:

“I’m looking forward to going back there.

“I’ll probably get booed, but I’d take that if we go and get three points.

“I loved it there, it was a great club. I was with Chrissy Cohen (Luton’s first-team coach), and it was a great club, great fans, great people, all around the city.

“So it’s a nice place to go back to, it holds a nice place in my heart there.”

In need of three points

After falling to back-to-back losses against Stoke City and QPR, Nathan Jones’ side will be determined to make a return to winning ways against Nottingham Forest.

Heading into the tie, Luton Town sit in 11th place, five points away from the play-off spots they sat in not so long ago.

As for Nottingham Forest, their rise up the table under Steve Cooper’s management has taken them to 13th. Three points on Tuesday night would take them above the Hatters, so it will be interesting to see how the tie pans out.