Blackburn Rovers striker Sam Gallagher is “agonisingly close” to a return, but won’t make it in time to feature against Peterborough United.

Gallagher, 26, has struggled with injury at times this season but has played through the pain on occasion for Blackburn Rovers.

However, after being forced off in Rovers’ 2-1 win over Derby County on October 30th, the former Southampton man has been sidelined since.

Now, with Peterborough United travelling to Ewood Park for Wednesday night’s Championship clash, Tony Mowbray has provided an update on Gallagher’s fitness.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Mowbray revealed the forward is “agonisingly close” to making a return to action. but is expected to remain on the sidelines for Posh’s visit. However, he could make a return against Stoke City at the weekend.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Sam Gallagher’s agonisingly close to returning, but he’s a few days away.

“He’s that close, he could play on Saturday but do we leave him until the following Saturday? Whether you risk him to potentially have him breaking down again, the medical department are conscious of that and they don’t want another break down.

“We’ll give them every opportunity to get the strengthening done and to make him robust for the team, that’s what we need.”

In his absence…

With Gallagher out, Ben Brereton Diaz has been Blackburn’s starting striker, while Reda Khadra and Ian Poveda have started on the wings in the last two games.

However, Poveda’s ankle injury could open the door for Tyrhys Dolan to return to the starting XI on the right-wing, a position Gallagher has occupied on occasion this season.

It will be interesting to see if Blackburn Rovers can get the job done over Peterborough United, who arrive at Ewood Park determined to pick up three points.

Darren Ferguson’s side put in a promising performance despite losing 2-0 to Stoke City at the weekend, while Rovers drew 1-1 with Bristol City.