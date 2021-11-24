Sunderland currently sit 6th in League One and five points off the top spot with two games in hand.

Lee Johnson has endured a start to life on Wearside which has split fan opinion and since his arrival almost 12 months ago, fans are still unsure on whether he’s the man to lead this sleeping giant back to the top of the mountain.

However, it is no argument that Sunderland have a squad that could go a year in League One with few issues and they have some top end players in their ranks.

Here we look at the top five highest earning players in the squad according to SalarySport and their market values…

Bailey Wright: £5,500-a-week

Sitting fifth in this list is former Bristol City defender, Wright. Wright has featured mainly this year for Sunderland off the bench, however started in last weekend’s 2-0 home victory.

According to Transfermarkt he holds a value of £880,000.

Corry Evans: £6,400-a-week

Brother of former Sunderland man Jonny Evans, Corry joined the Black Cats in the summer from Blackburn Rovers. He impressed with his first few appearances controlling the midfield, but an unfortunate injury caused him to miss a lengthy period of games.

Transfermarkt values him at £440,000.

Aiden O’Brien: £6,500-a-week

The 28-year-old versatile attacker has found it hard to find consistent game time this season. He has shown glimpses of star quality with a hat-trick in Sunderland’s 3-2 Carabao Cup win over Blackpool.

His contract expires in the summer and Transfermarkt value him at £523,000.

Alex Pritchard: £8,500-a-week

The attacking midfielder joined Sunderland in the summer following his Huddersfield Town exit and after having recent Premier League experience, it is no surprise he is so high on this list. Unfortunately, he was struck with Covid shortly after signing meaning he missed the start of the season, but with six assists so far this campaign, he’s beginning getting to get up to speed.

Transfermarkt value Pritchard at £2,750,000.

Aiden McGeady: £13,000-a-week

McGeady has been at Sunderland since 2017 in the Championship, so it is no surprise his wages are higher than anyone else’s. He took a pay cut to extend his contract last summer and despite his age and inability to play as much as the past. He’s shown signs of his typical self that is a defender’s nightmare.

With just this year left on his deal, Transfermarkt value him at £798,000.