Derby County supporter group Black & White Together have revealed that there are currently four bidders ‘in the running to acquire’ the club.

Derby County have been in administration for two months now. They’ve had plenty of interest since the administrator came in and now, there seems to be a final pool of bidders who the administrators are seriously considering.

Taking to Twitter earlier, Derby County supporter group Black & White Together posted:

Black & White Together Update: We have concluded a meeting with the Administrator. They have confirmed that there are 4 bidders in the running to acquire Derby County. A preferred bidder should be identified in the next 2 weeks.#DCFC #BAWT #dcfcfans — Black & White Together (@dcfcbawt) November 23, 2021

Of the four bidders, we certainly know that Chris Kirchner is one. Andy Appleby is someone who keeps on being mentioned and so too are the Binnie family of Carlisle Capital, so it’s likely that these three parties make up three of the four bidders.

Elsewhere, Black & White together have revealed that contract discussions are ongoing with players – the Rams have a number of key first-team players out of contract at the end of this season and with all the uncertainty surrounding the club, there could be a number of departures between now and the end of the campaign.

On the playing side: Contract discussions are ongoing with various plans in place, depending upon what a new owner might want to do.#DCFC #BAWT #dcfcfans — Black & White Together (@dcfcbawt) November 23, 2021

One Derby County player in the final months of his contract is Tom Lawrence. The club captain has recently been linked with a number of Championship clubs including Bournemouth, whom he netted twice against last weekend.

That impressive win at Pride Park brought the Rams’ points tally for the season up to 0 – the odds remain very much stacked against Wayne Rooney’s side, but they love as though they’re up for the fight against relegation this season.

Up next for them is a trip to league leaders Fulham on Wednesday evening.