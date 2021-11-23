Middlesbrough take on Preston North End at the Riverside on Tuesday evening, and Sky Sports pundit and presenter David Prutton has issued his prediction in his weekly predictions column.

Middlesbrough got the Chris Wilder era underway at the weekend with a 1-1 draw against Millwall and he will take positives from the result.

The new boss will be hoping to get his first win at his new side when they take on Preston in midweek.

Preston have lost their last two games coming into this one. Following a 3-0 loss away to Nottingham Forest before the international break, they returned to action with a 2-1 home loss to Cardiff . They will look to get back to winning ways and to propel themselves up the table.

Middlesbrough are winless in their last four games. After three consecutive wins saw them break into the top six, they have lost two and drawn two of their subsequent four.

Frankie McAvoy’s side are 16th in the Championship table, with Middlesbrough just two points above them and two places above them in 14th. A win for either side could see them jump into the top half of the table.

David Prutton has made his prediction ahead of Tuesday evening’s clash at the Riverside. He has backed Middlesbrough to come out on top in a 2-1 win.

