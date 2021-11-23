Blackburn Rovers once again find themselves in and around the top of the Championship, sitting in 8th-place after the opening 18 games.

Tony Mowbray’s side have come under their fair share of criticism over the past season-and-a-half. This time round though, despite losing their star man Adam Armstrong in the summer they’ve emerged as dark horses for a top-six spot, having lost just one of their last five in the league.

But there remains plenty of work to do if they’re to earn promotion from the Championship, and that work could start with the club’s wage bill – here we look at Blackburn Rovers’ five highest earning players this season (as per SalarySport) and their current transfer market values…

Daniel Ayala: £17,000-a-week

The Spaniard has become a key player this season, after an injury-stricken campaign last time round. He’s now featured 15 times in the Championship this season, compared to his 10 league outings in the 2020/21 season, scoring two goals as well.

According to Transfermarkt, Ayala is currently valued at £1.62million.

Bradley Dack: £17,000-a-week

Another player who’s been through injury woes of late is Dack. The 27-year-old is arguably Rovers’ most talented player on his day, but his day hasn’t been for quite a while now – he managed 16 Championship outings before sustaining a serious knee injury last time round and is still on the sidelines.

According to Transfermarkt, Dack is currently valued at £5.4million.

Darragh Lenihan: £14,000-a-week

A product of the Rovers academy, Lenihan has racked up over 200 league appearances in a Blackburn shirt and has featured 16 times in the Championship this season. He’s been a key member of the first-team for the past five or so seasons now, and according to Transfermarkt Lenihan is valued at £2.25million.

Sam Gallagher: £13,000-a-week

A sometimes divisive figure among Blackburn Rovers fans, Gallagher is another name who’s been a prominent member of the starting XI for the past few seasons and this time round, he’s silenced a few critics with five goals and three assists in his 13 league outings.

According to Transfermarkt, Gallagher is currently valued at £2.7million.

Bradley Johnson: £8,500-a-week

The 34-year-old has made just four league outings this season. He sees his contract expire at the end of this campaign and at 34-years-old, it looks as though he may well be one who the Rovers officials decide to let go.

According to Transfermarkt, Johnson is valued at £270,000.