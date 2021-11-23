Millwall spoiled Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder’s first game in charge, drawing 1-1 at the Riverside on Saturday afternoon.

Millwall went a goal down to Matt Crooks’ headed effort in the 15th minute, but got back into the game through Benik Afobe’s equaliser, although some reports have credited this as a Sol Bamba own goal. But the Lions’ goal was certainly controversial nevertheless.

Duncan Watmore looked to have been fouled on the half way line, with the linesman who was stood in front of the incident flagging for a free-kick. However, the referee overruled his assistant and allowed for play to continue. Some Middlesbrough players had stopped expecting the referee to blow his whistle.

With Millwall advancing on the Boro box, a flailing elbow from Mason Bennett caught defender Paddy McNair in the face, with the Northern Irishman bleeding from his eye.

But play didn’t stop again and despite a fine tackle from Lee Peltier in front of goal, the ball cannoned in off Afobe and past ‘keeper Luke Daniels for the equaliser. Millwall’s only ‘shot’ on target of the match.

Speaking after the game, the away manager Gary Rowett had his say, admitting his side ‘got away with one’.

“There were a couple of moments in the game that could’ve been seen as controversial,” the Millwall boss told the South London Press.

“Scottie’s [Scott Malone] challenge on Watmore just before the goal and Mason’s challenge. I saw them completely differently after watching them back.

“The Watmore one, there is not much there at all. He made a bit of a meal of it, I don’t blame him for that. The linesman flagged but the referee made his own decision. It was brave, but it was right decision.

“Mason got away with one there. I try to always be a little bit fair and reasonable. Mase has caught him. I don’t think there was any real malice but he caught him square on the cheek. At the time I thought it was just a little palm off that Mase made, but he caught him pretty solidly.

“So we got a little bit of fortune with that decision.”

Millwall and Mason Bennett won’t face any retrospective action for the incident and Middlesbrough have been left on the wrong side of the controversial decision.

The 1-1 draw means Rowett’s side remain in ninth and Middlesbrough remain in 14th.